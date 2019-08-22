Turkmenistan, US mull political issues

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, August 22

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov has met with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale in Nur Sultan city (Kazakhstan), Trend reports citing Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The sides met as part of a high-level meeting in the format of C5+1, which is a multilateral mechanism of interaction between the five countries of Central Asia and the US. The main topics of the dialogue cover issues of economic development, regional cooperation and security. The agenda includes issues on support for economic security and partnership in the region, peace in Afghanistan, and ensuring security in Central Asia.

The meeting participants emphasized the advisability of political and diplomatic cooperation in the C5+1 format and considered possible mechanisms to ensure and achieve sustainable development, stability and prosperity of the entire Central Asian region, the report said.

