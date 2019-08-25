Turkmenistan to host international conference on construction in Ashgabat

25 August 2019 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 25

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan will host the "Turkmengurlushyk-2019" international exhibition and conference dedicated to the development of the construction industry on August 29-31 in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The organizers also include the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan and the Turkmenawtoyollary (Turkmen Highways) State Concern. About 140 companies from Russia, France, Germany, Austria, China, Turkey, South Korea and other countries are expected to participate.

The main emphasis will be placed on the production of new types of domestic products and their promotion on international markets, the report reads.

A large-scale construction of about 2,000 large industrial and social facilities with a total value of over $30 billion is being carried out in the country.

Turkmenistan is located in a seismically dangerous zone. On the night of October 6, 1948, a magnitude 10 earthquake occurred in Ashgabat and claimed numerous lives. Monitoring compliance with the necessary building codes is carried out by a research institute subordinate to the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Envoy: Turkmenistan - one of Ukraine’s most important trade partners in Central Asia
Turkmenistan 24 August 15:29
Turkmenistan, Singapore to hold joint business forum
Turkmenistan 24 August 12:06
Date of Turkmen president’s visit to Singapore disclosed
Turkmenistan 24 August 11:04
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas State Concern to sign contract with Singapore’s company
Oil&Gas 24 August 10:41
UN consulting Turkmenistan in customs control issues
Turkmenistan 23 August 13:34
Petronas, Dragon Oil negotiating with Turkmenistan to extend Caspian Sea fields' development agreements
Oil&Gas 23 August 13:30
Latest
Six spectators hurt after lightning strike at Tour Championship
US 14:15
Profit of Azerbaijan's FIMSA up by almost 3 times
Finance 13:43
Iran tries to increase oil revenues
Business 13:43
Iran's annual exports to Oman exceed $700M
Business 13:42
Militants kill 2 civilians in N. Afghanistan
Other News 13:24
Georgia plans to build three wind farms
Economy 12:46
Turkish Air Force neutralizes 9 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 12:30
PM Johnson to tell EU's Tusk UK won't pay 39 billion pounds under no-deal Brexit
Europe 12:21
Trump says Putin may attend next G7 summit in US
US 11:41