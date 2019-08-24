Envoy: Turkmenistan - one of Ukraine’s most important trade partners in Central Asia

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 24

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan is one of Ukraine’s most important trade partners in the Central Asian region, Trend reports with reference to Ukrainian Ambassador Valentyn Shevalov, whose article was published by the newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan.

The article is dedicated to the 28th anniversary of the independence of Ukraine. Trade and economic relations between Ukraine and Turkmenistan indicate great potential and development prospects, said the diplomat who is completing his mission in Ashgabat.

He noted that Ukrainian companies constructing large-scale infrastructure facilities are successfully operating in Turkmenistan.

In addition, students from Turkmenistan hold one of the leading positions in the number of foreign citizens studying at Ukrainian universities.

Ukrainian business entities are involved in the construction of large-scale infrastructure facilities of national importance in Turkmenistan including complex engineering communications as well as oil and gas, industrial and transport facilities.

The main export items to Turkmenistan include railway cars, products of the agro-industrial complex, electrical machinery, chemical, pharmaceutical and woodworking industries. Imports from Turkmenistan to Ukraine mainly consist of oil refining products, wool, cotton and textiles.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news