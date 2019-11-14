Turkmen delegation to meet with UNESCO officials

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 14

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The Turkmen delegation headed by the Deputy Minister of Education Aknabat Atabaeva took part in the official opening of the 40th Session of the General Conference of UNESCO took place on Nov. 12, 2019 in Paris, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The General Conference opened with a speech by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay.

On the first day of the General Conference, general debates were organized with the participation of 16 heads of states and governments on ecology and multilateralism. The General Conference will also host high-level forums on education and culture.

During the visit of the Turkmen delegation, meetings are planned with the officials of UNESCO, as well as with the heads of several higher educational institutions of France.

The General Conference will continue its work until Nov. 27.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news