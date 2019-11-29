EAG plenary week under completion in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The plenary week of the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (EAG) is under completion in Ashgabat on Nov. 29, Trend reports referring to EAG.

EAG includes nine countries, namely, Turkmenistan, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It is a regional association and an associate member of the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF).

“The discussion of the EAG’s key role in reducing the threat of international terrorism, ensuring transparency, reliability and security of the financial systems of countries, the results of the structure’s activity is on the agenda in Ashgabat,” Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary state news agency reported.

The meetings of working groups were held during the plenary week, and the views on a wide range of issues in the spheres related to financial security were exchanged.

The multilateral meetings end on November 29. The participants will make decisions on improving measures to ensure the effective functioning of systems for combating money laundering, the financing of terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in the EAG member-states and in the region as a whole.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news