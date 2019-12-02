Turkmenistan to participate in World Expo-2020

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 2

While in Dubai, Turkmenistan's delegation met with participants of international World Expo-2020 (a World Expo to be hosted by Dubai, opening on October 20, 2020), Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry.

Delegation was headed by Turkmenistan's Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Orazmyrat Gurbannazarow. During the meeting with Executive Director of the World Expo 2020 Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali he talked organization issues of the World Expo 2020.

The Turkmen Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations selected the project of Tekmil local private enterprise as a national pavilion.

National symbols will be depicted in the pavilion, namely, a bas-relief of the Akhal-Teke horse on the pediment of the pavilion, carpets, spectacular lighting and elements of the Turkmen jurt.

One of the walls of the pavilion, fifty meters wide, will be assembled from LED screens, which will showcase the country's natural and historical sights, magnificent seascapes and the Caspian Sea pearl – Avaza seaside resort, magnificent architecture and industrial giants.

The company intends to use innovative technologies, as well as high-resolution video content, which will allow creating 3D visualization.

The exhibition in Dubai will be held under the slogan "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future". In accordance with the forecasts, the exhibition will attract about 25 million guests to the city during six months. The new Dubai Trade Center covering ​​438 hectares designed specifically for the exhibition will be the official platform for the Expo 2020 Dubai exhibition pavilion.

