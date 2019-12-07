Turkmenistan names representative in Bureau of International Expositions

7 December 2019 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec.7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s ambassador to France Shohrat Jumayev has been appointed as the country’s representative at the Bureau of International Expositions (BIE), Trend reports citing the corresponding presidential decree.

The BIE is the intergovernmental organization in charge of overseeing and regulating all international exhibitions that last more than three weeks and are of non-commercial nature (Expos). Today, four main types of Expos are organized under its auspices: World Expos, Specialised Expos, Horticultural Expos and the Triennale di Milano.

Turkmenistan has recently been represented at the meeting of World Expo 2020 participants in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The country’s delegation was headed by Orazmyrat Gurbannazarov, Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan’s national pavilion at World Expo 2020 is expected to cover an area of 1,581 square meters. The pavilion will provide all conditions for holding business forums and meetings.

World Expo 2020 will be held in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, between October 20, 2020 and April 10, 2021.

Through its theme, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, and its three subthemes – Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability – Expo 2020 aims to unlock the potential of each visitor while encouraging collaboration and presenting opportunities for all to make a difference towards the future development of humanity and our planet.

