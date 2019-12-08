Turkmenistan approves program for development of foreign economic activity until 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 8

Turkmenistan has approved a program for the development of foreign economic activity for 2020-2025, Trend reports referring to the presidential decree.

To fulfill the tasks arising from the above-mentioned program, ministries and the relevant departments were charged with preparing and submitting draft plans for approval to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Turkmenistan’s foreign trade in 2019 may reach $17.9 billion, including export - $12.5 billion, import - $5.4 billion, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report published following the November mission in Ashgabat said.

Turkmenistan’s foreign trade amounted to $16.9 billion, including export - $11.6 billion, import - $5.3 billion in 2018.

Turkmenistan has foreign trade relations with 107 countries, the main of which are China, Italy, Turkey, Russia, the UAE and Afghanistan.

Turkmenistan is the biggest supplier of natural gas in Central Asia and currently exports it to China and Russia.

At the same time, the value of exports of cement produced in Turkmenistan grew 20.2 times, carpets and rugs - 5.5 times, products of vegetables and fruits processing - 3.5 times, wool - 36.1 percent, textile materials – 22.9 percent, mineral fertilizers - 18.1 percent in 2018.

