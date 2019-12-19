Atlas of Delimitation of Maritime Spaces published in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 19

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A presentation of the Atlas of Delimitation of Maritime Spaces has been held in Ashgabat city, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

This material was prepared by the Turkmen Institute of the Caspian Sea together with the Defense Ministry and the Turkmen State University named after Magtymguly.

The publication was prepared in three volumes in the Turkmen and Russian languages. The atlas shows the borders and external borders of territorial waters, adjacent zones, exclusive economic zones, continental shelves, fishing zones, direct baseline systems and zones of joint development of resources.

Experts note the importance of the atlas for its use in negotiations on maritime demarcation, as well as a guide for specialists in the relevant industries.

