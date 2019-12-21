Turkmenistan implementing program of earthquake risk reduction in high-risk earthquake zones

21 December 2019 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 21

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan is implementing a program of earthquake risk reduction in high-risk earthquake zones, Trend reports referring to national Watan newspaper.

This issue was raised at a meeting of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized the need for a responsible and serious approach to the disaster risk management.

The president stressed the importance of improving public awareness and strengthening the capacity of relevant structures in the field of preventing and mitigating the effects of earthquakes, developing active international cooperation in this sphere.

Turkmenistan is located in a seismically dangerous zone. On the night of October 6, 1948, a catastrophic earthquake measuring 10 points which claimed numerous lives occurred in Ashgabat.

Seismic activity is monitored by more than twenty digital stationary, dozens of autonomous, mobile seismic stations in Turkmenistan. One of these mobile seismic stations is located in the Karakum desert.

