Turkish ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan

25 December 2019 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 25

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

On December 24, 2019, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Kapuju, completing his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Turkmen side expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for his personal contribution to the development of Turkmen-Turkish relations.

In turn, the Turkish diplomat noted that, work in Turkmenistan has a special place in his diplomatic career, since Turkmenistan and Turkey are strategically important partners.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of topical issues, including the possibility of intensive expansion of the trade-economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian partnership between Turkmenistan and Turkey.

