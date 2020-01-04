Turkmenistan increases export of road bitumen

4 January 2020 09:42 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Russian company finishes supply of pipes to Turkmenistan for TAPI gas pipeline
Oil&Gas 26 December 2019 16:29
Turkmenistan exporting road bitumen
Business 12 December 2019 20:27
Turkmenistan, Bahrain discuss joint projects
Business 29 November 2019 16:27
Turkmenistan increases road bitumen production
Business 4 November 2019 19:30
Turkmenistan sells road bitumen to Uzbekistan
Business 27 October 2019 11:31
Turkmenistan may become leading exporter of electricity in Central Asia
Oil&Gas 18 September 2019 12:18
Latest
Asya Biyogaz Enerji Uretim A.S. to build biogas power plant in Turkey
Turkey 11:15
Georgia to discuss future of Anaklia Deep Sea Port
Construction 11:13
EU: Ongoing escalation in Iraq threatens whole region
Iran 11:03
Turkey to build wind farm
Turkey 11:01
Georgian Oil & Gas Corporation plans to issue Eurobonds
Oil&Gas 11:00
Кazakhstan's KEGOC to buy filters via tender
Tenders 10:57
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 4
Finance 10:46
Persimmon crop yields in Azerbaijan meet forecast
Business 10:44
Branch of Russian Tatneft in Turkmenistan extends tender to buy equipment
Tenders 10:41