Ashgabat, Bishkek mull creation of JV

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan.4

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

A meeting was held at the Turkmen Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (UIET) with Chargé d’Affaires of Kyrgyz Embassy in Turkmenistan Turatbek Junushaliev, Trend reports referring to the UIET.

The parties confirmed the interest of business circles of the two countries in the diversification of trade and economic partnership. The issue of creating joint ventures was also discussed.

The importance of opening Turkmen trading house in Bishkek was emphasized, the report said.

The parties also noted the need to study the issues of introducing a post of a trade representative at the embassies of the two countries, a facilitated visa regime for entrepreneurs, and launching a flight between Ashgabat and Bishkek.

Representatives of the Kyrgyz side expressed proposal to attract Turkmen entrepreneurs to the construction and investment of tourist facilities in Issyk-Kul lake in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan is also interested in importing Turkmen liquefied natural gas and is negotiating with the Turkmen State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange to search for opportunities to increase trade turnover.

This was mentioned by Kyrgyz representatives at a meeting of the Turkmen-Kyrgyz intergovernmental commission in Ashgabat.

It was reported that Turkmenistan is ready to consider the possibility of joint mining and processing of minerals in Kyrgyzstan. The parties also discussed prospects of partnership in industry and transport.

Turkmenistan holds one of the key positions in the region in terms of supply of natural gas, and China is a major importer of gas.

Bishkek may also be involved in a major project to deliver Central Asian gas to China, primarily from Turkmenistan.

The China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) has been purchasing natural fuel in this region since 2009, after the launch of the first two branches of the Central Asia-China (A and B) gas pipeline from Turkmenistan through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Recently, the third branch (C) has been launched, which also runs along this route. The development of a project is underway to build an additional fourth branch (D), along new transit route through Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

