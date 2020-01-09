Turkmenistan mulls prospects for co-op with SCO

9 January 2020 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 9

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov met with Turkmen Ambassador to China Parahat Durdyev in Beijing, Trend reports with reference to the SCO website.

The parties discussed the prospects for cooperation in the field of innovations, digitalization and electronic commerce. The meeting participants also noted the role of SCO in regional and international initiatives and the organization's economic, transport and logistics potential.

Norov was given an official invitation to participate in the international conference entitled “Neutrality policy and its importance in ensuring international peace, security and sustainable development” scheduled to be held in Ashgabat on Dec. 11-12, 2020.

SCO is an intergovernmental international organization set up on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

