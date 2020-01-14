Turkmenistan approves water use limits for 2020

14 January 2020 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmen president receives credentials of new Iranian ambassador
Turkmenistan 12:06
WB discloses forecast on Turkmenistan’s GDP
Business 13 January 20:26
Turkmenistan preparing e-commerce rules to be used in country
ICT 13 January 14:26
US companies could bring capital to Azerbaijan’s renewable energy if it creates attractive investment environment
Oil&Gas 13 January 12:47
Turkmenistan approves volumes of oil products for domestic consumption in 2020
Oil&Gas 13 January 11:47
Turkmenistan to join several int’l conventions
Turkmenistan 13 January 11:34
Latest
Kazakh Bek Air: co-pilot of crashed plane made mistake
Kazakhstan 13:17
Several people arrested over downed Ukrainian plane in Iran
Iran 13:12
Iranian parliament makes decision on Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone
Iran 13:07
Iranian airlines continue flying to Europe
Iran 13:04
Review of Georgian Stock Exchange
Finance 13:02
Five major international market concentration deals of Uzbekistan in 2019
Business 12:52
Reforms Center talks procedures for compulsory real estate insurance in Azerbaijan
Finance 12:43
External merchandise trade of Georgia increases
Business 12:40
Britain bans UK consumers from using credit cards to gamble
Europe 12:31