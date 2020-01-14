Berdimuhamedov: Turkmenistan’s neutrality - significant factor of regional security

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 14

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s neutrality is a significant factor of regional security, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at an international forum in Ashgabat city Jan. 14, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenistan State News Agency.

The event entitled “Turkmenistan and international organizations: cooperation for peace and development” is dedicated this year to the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the international recognition of Turkmenistan’s neutrality by the UN.

“The basic principles of the Turkmen neutrality are fully consistent with the UN strategic guidelines in Central Asia aimed at turning the region into a zone of peace and cooperation, a strong link of continental stability,” said the Turkmen president.

In his speech, Berdimuhamedov reminded that a series of negotiations were held in Ashgabat under the auspices of the UN, which played an important role in achieving peace and harmony in Tajikistan.

In 2007, a UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia was opened in Ashgabat.

During the 74th session of the UN General Assembly held in New York last year, Turkmenistan took the initiative to develop a code of practice on the application of the principles of neutrality in ensuring peace and security.

This document could have been used by the international community as an effective lever to prevent possible confrontations, prevent their escalation, the Turkmen president noted.

“Turkmenistan has been and remains an active participant in international efforts to combat contemporary challenges and threats, which underlines our country’s firm position in countering terrorism, combating drug and human trafficking,” Berdimuhamedov added.

The president noted the special importance of preparing the High-level International Conference “Neutrality policy and its importance in ensuring international peace, security and sustainable development” scheduled for Dec. 12 this year in Ashgabat.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news