Turkmenistan, UN adopt joint working plans for 2020

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 14

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Joint working plans for 2020 were signed between Turkmenistan and UN organizations in Ashgabat on Jan. 14, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen government.

A number of annual working plans for 2020 were signed with UNICEF.

Among them are documents entitled "Improved legislative framework on the rights of the child" signed with the Turkmen parliament, "Survival and well-being of children" and “Qualitative and inclusive early childhood education” signed with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, "Improved social protection system for children" signed with the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, "Enhancing access to qualitative data" signed with the Turkmen State Statistics Committee, "Coordination and monitoring of the rights of the child" signed with the Turkmen Institute of State, Law and Democracy, and “Protection and promotion of the rights of the child” signed with the Turkmen Office of the Ombudsman.

A number of annual working plans for 2020 were signed with the United Nations Population Fund.

Among them are “Improving Youth Access to Reproductive Health Knowledge” and “Promoting Strengthening the System and Mechanisms for Promoting Gender Equality” signed with the Turkmen parliament, “Improving the Quality of Integrated Services in Reproductive Health” and “Disaggregated Data for Sustainable National Development” signed with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, "Improving Youth Access to Reproductive Health Knowledge" signed with the Ministry of Education and "Promoting Strengthening of the System and Mechanisms for Promoting Gender Equality" signed with the Turkmen Institute of State, Law and Democracy.

The annual joint action plan for 2020 within the Memorandum of Understanding between the Turkmen government and the UN Office for the Coordination of Action for Disaster Risk Reduction, Emergency Preparedness, Response was also signed.

