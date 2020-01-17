Turkmenistan represented at int’l tourism exhibition in Vienna

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan is taking part in Austria’s “Ferien-Messe Wien” leading tourism exhibition in Vienna, Trend reports Jan. 17 with reference to the Turkmen foreign ministry.

The event involves more than 800 representatives of the tourism business from 80 countries.

Participation in the exhibition was organized with the support of the Turkmen Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and the Turkmen Embassy in Austria, the report said.

On the sidelines of the event, meetings are held with representatives of travel agencies of Austria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland and several other countries. An agreement has been reached on cooperation with companies such as Klaus und die Welt Reiseburo and Off Roadowa.

Tourism industry holds a special place in Turkmenistan’s strategic plans. The Avaza resort being built on the Caspian shores, which is the country's first free economic zone, where tax and customs privileges are granted to working investors, firms and companies can be cited as an example.

Laying on the route of the Great Silk Road, Turkmenistan has rich folk culture and diverse natural landscapes. It has unique archaeological monuments such as ancient Nisa, Merv and Koneurgench included in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List, and Gonurdepe, the center of the civilization of Margiana, otherwise known in ancient times as Dahistan.

The foothills of the Kopetdag mountain range, the flora and fauna of the Karakum desert, the banks of the Amu Darya River, the Koytendag mountain range and nature reserve, and the subtropical regions of southwestern Turkmenistan are godsend for lovers of ecological tourism.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news