Turkmenistan preparing for population census

25 January 2020 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 25

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Turkmenistan is preparing for the upcoming population and housing censuses in 2022, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Altyn Asyr TV channel.

This issue was raised during a meeting of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers. Deputy Prime Minister Gochmyrat Myradov reported on measures to prepare for this event.

In particular, the issues of technical and special software for the upcoming election campaign, the purchase of the necessary equipment and the holding of the relevant tender by the Turkmen State Statistics Committee are being studied.

“The population and housing censuses are important sources of complete and reliable information about the number, age categories, population structure, combined with socio-economic characteristics and other significant factors,” Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

The planned campaign is consistent with the goals of the UN Economic and Social Council resolution adopted in 2015.

Previous censuses in Turkmenistan were conducted in 1995 and 2012. During the last population census, in order to ensure the work with cartographic material in electronic form and the application of the necessary statistical information onto the electronic map, as well as the quality of the input data, the Turkmen State Statistics Committee used Geographic Information System (GIS) technologies.

