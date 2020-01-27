Turkmenistan to participate at environmental conference in Berlin

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The delegation of Turkmenistan will participate at the environmental conference Green Central Asia, which will be held on January 28 in Berlin, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen government.

The event will be held at the level of heads of the foreign affairs ministries of Afghanistan and Germany. The purpose of the forum is the consideration of aspects of strengthening regional cooperation in such an important area as combating climate change and its consequences.

It is expected that the German government will launch a number of initiatives in areas such as environmental protection and biodiversity, water management, combating desertification, forestry, renewable energy and energy efficiency, agriculture and land management.

The State Committee for Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, jointly with the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), implements projects on introducing the principles of green economy in the country.

The national strategy of Turkmenistan on climate change, as well as international initiatives of the country, voiced at the sessions of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development (UNCSD) Rio + 20, held in Brazil in 2012, are aimed at solving urgent problems in this area.

The proposal to open a regional center for technologies related to climate change of Central Asia and the Caspian basin in Ashgabat, is also among the above.

At this stage, Turkmenistan is studying the technical, economic, energy and environmental potential of solar power plants and the resources of other renewable energy sources in the country to solve the problems of green economy.

