Turkmenistan's FM participates in Green Central Asia conference

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A delegation of Turkmenistan led by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov took part at the high-level Green Central Asia conference in Berlin, Trend reports referring to the Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Jan. 29.

The conference was held at the level of the heads of ministries of foreign affairs of Central Asia countries, Germany and Afghanistan.

The participants discussed issues related to environmental protection, integrated water resources management, biodiversity conservation, combating desertification, mountain development and others, the ministry said.

At the conference, regional initiative of Green Central Asia was launched. It is aimed to increase countries' resilience to internal and external risks such as climate and environmental factors.

The heads of delegation signed a joint declaration.

The State Committee for Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, jointly with the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), implements projects on introducing the principles of green economy in the country.

The national strategy of Turkmenistan on climate change, as well as international initiatives of the country, presented at the sessions of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development (UNCSD) Rio + 20, held in Brazil in 2012, are aimed at solving urgent problems in this sphere.

One of them is a proposal to open a regional center for technologies related to climate change of Central Asia and the Caspian basin in Ashgabat,.

At this stage, Turkmenistan is studying the technical, economic, energy and environmental potential of solar power plants and the resources of other renewable energy sources in the country to address the challenges of green economy.

