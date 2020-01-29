Turkmenistan's FM participates in Green Central Asia conference

29 January 2020 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A delegation of Turkmenistan led by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov took part at the high-level Green Central Asia conference in Berlin, Trend reports referring to the Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Jan. 29.

The conference was held at the level of the heads of ministries of foreign affairs of Central Asia countries, Germany and Afghanistan.

The participants discussed issues related to environmental protection, integrated water resources management, biodiversity conservation, combating desertification, mountain development and others, the ministry said.

At the conference, regional initiative of Green Central Asia was launched. It is aimed to increase countries' resilience to internal and external risks such as climate and environmental factors.

The heads of delegation signed a joint declaration.

The State Committee for Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, jointly with the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), implements projects on introducing the principles of green economy in the country.

The national strategy of Turkmenistan on climate change, as well as international initiatives of the country, presented at the sessions of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development (UNCSD) Rio + 20, held in Brazil in 2012, are aimed at solving urgent problems in this sphere.

One of them is a proposal to open a regional center for technologies related to climate change of Central Asia and the Caspian basin in Ashgabat,.

At this stage, Turkmenistan is studying the technical, economic, energy and environmental potential of solar power plants and the resources of other renewable energy sources in the country to address the challenges of green economy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia's Astrakhan pins high hopes to boost co-op with Turkmenistan
Business 28 January 18:12
Turkmenistan to hold International Investment Forum in Ashgabat
Business 28 January 16:45
Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan cooperating in field of port control
Transport 28 January 15:56
Turkmenistan, US discuss security co-op
Business 28 January 15:54
Turkmenistan to build new bus terminals in districts
Construction 28 January 15:37
Maritime safety issues being discussed at regional level in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 28 January 15:18
Latest
Georgia reduces export to US
Business 12:43
New agreement inked between railway companies of Azerbaijan, Turkey (PHOTO)
Transport 12:39
CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender to purchase IT equipment
Tenders 12:35
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan conclude agreement to increase car exports
Transport 12:33
Bek Air plane crash: co-pilot's death not due to plane crash injuries
Kazakhstan 12:29
Industrial enterprises resume operations in Iran's Khuzestan province
Business 12:25
President Ilham Aliyev: Both producers and consumers satisfied with current oil price level
Politics 12:24
President Ilham Aliyev: Multipolar world - guarantee of stability
Politics 12:24
Users of Nar+ app exceed 100,000
ICT 12:17