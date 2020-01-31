Turkmen president holds meeting on prevention of infectious diseases

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a working meeting on the prevention of infectious diseases, Trend reports referring to national Altyn Asyr TV channel.

The event was attended by deputy prime ministers of the government, local administration, leaders of the military and law enforcement agencies and the Emergency Commission to combat the spread of diseases.

Issues of disease prevention and improving medical care for the population were on the meeting agenda. Aspects of developing a strategy to prevent the spread of infectious diseases were also discussed, the report said.

Earlier, some national media reported that the authorities of Turkmenistan recommended the country's citizens refrain from traveling to China in order to prevent the import of coronavirus into the country. At the same time, according to the local press, there are no cases of pneumonia caused by coronavirus in Turkmenistan. The Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of the country said earlier that sanitary and epidemiological surveillance measures have been strengthened.

The epidemiological situation of infectious diseases in the world, including new viruses that may represent a public health emergency, remains tense.

“Taking into account the geographical position of our country, which is located at the intersection of transport routes and is developing international relations and expanding the range of tourism services, comprehensive measures are being taken to prevent the appearance of infectious diseases into Turkmenistan from abroad,” the national TV channel stated.

In order to protect the territory of Turkmenistan from infections, control is tightened in the border areas as well as control over the citizens leaving and returning from abroad.

China, which is currently the source of the deadly coronavirus, is among the key trade partners of Turkmenistan. Moreover, a significant number of Turkmen students receive higher education in China.

Coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected on December 2019 in the Chinese Wuhan city.

Infection has already been registered in South Korea, Japan, the USA, Thailand, the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news