Turkmenistan intensifies preventive measures in connection with threat of coronavirus

1 February 2020 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 1

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan takes all necessary preventive measures in connection with the threat of coronavirus, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The appropriate measures have been taken given the development of international contacts, the geographical location, the growth of the tourism industry in Turkmenistan, as well as in order to avoid any dangerous infections in the country.

Turkmen Ministry of Health and Medical Industry issued an order "On measures aimed at revealing the symptoms and treatment of pulmonary diseases of unknown etiology".

A meeting of the emergency commission to combat the spread of disease was also held. The whole range of measures to combat the spread of diseases, including the work in the country's medical institutions to improve the skills of specialists and to strengthen sanitary and epidemiological control was considered.

The control in the sanitary and epidemiological services has been strengthened in border areas.

All measures were taken to provide the country with necessary medicines and medical supplies, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said.

The 2019-nCoV coronavirus was revealed last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The infection has already been observed in South Korea, Japan, the US, Thailand, the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and other countries.

