Ashgabat holds regional meeting on poaching issue in Caspian Sea

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 4

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting of experts from the Caspian littoral countries to discuss the draft protocol on cooperation in the fight against illegal extraction of biological resources (poaching) in the Caspian Sea is being held in Ashgabat on February 3-5, Trend reports referring to Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry.

The event is attended by representatives from relevant ministries and ministries of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan. The parties noted that this protocol is being developed in accordance with the agreement on cooperation in the field of security of the Caspian Sea.

According to the ministry, the meeting agenda includes issues on the draft protocol and the definition of the competent bodies that are responsible for the implementation of this document as well as on the mechanism and forms of cooperation in this area.

The Caspian Sea is the largest inland water body in the world, which is not connected to the world ocean and has climate-forming significance. It is also unique in that it has preserved a diverse relic flora and fauna, including the world's largest herd of sturgeon fish.

