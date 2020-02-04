AFC Futsal Championship in Ashgabat postponed over coronavirus

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 4

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has taken the decision to postpone the AFC Futsal Championship which was scheduled to be held in Turkmenistan between February 26 and March 8, 2020, Trend reports referring to the AFC.



This move was taken because of concerns about the current coronavirus situation and in order to ensure the safety and well-being of all participating teams and stakeholders, according to the report.

The AFC will continue to monitor the impact of the virus and new competition dates will be announced when the situation stabilizes, reads the report.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019 and since then, more than 400 people have died, while over 600 have managed to recover. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.



The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems. The virus is spreading at a rapid pace, however the recovery rate for the infected has increased recently.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the US, France, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the UAE, Canada, Italy, Russia, Nepal, Sweden and Finland.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news