Turkmenistan develops strategy to combat extremism

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 14

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s Permanent Mission to the international organizations in Vienna presented the National Strategy on Prevention of Violent Extremism and Countering Terrorism for 2020-2024, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The presentation was held as part of the Joint High-Level Regional Conference on “Foreign Terrorist Fighters – Addressing Current Challenges”, organized by the OSCE, the UN Office on Counter-Terrorism and other intergovernmental organizations.

While developing Turkmenistan’s National Strategy, special attention was paid to the principle of an integrated approach. For these purposes, a working group, which included representatives of 24 state structures and public associations, was created.

Turkmenistan is the first country in Central Asia which has adopted a national strategy to prevent violent extremism and counter terrorism.

UN Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov, Special Representative of the UN Secretary General Natalia Gherman, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger and others delivered speeches at the conference.

Since 1995, Turkmenistan has followed the status of positive neutrality, defense sufficiency and hasn’t been a party to any of the military-political blocs.

Turkmenistan has onshore borders with Kazakhstan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and offshore borders with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran.