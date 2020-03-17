Exhibition of Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan opens in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17



An exhibition of Turkmenistan's Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (TUIE) opened on March 17 in the exhibition hall of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to "Turkmenportal" Information Portal.



The exhibition will last for two days. It coincides with the 12 anniversary of the creation of the TUIE, and it is also dedicated to the achievements of the private sector of the economy.



President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov addressed to the participants at the opening of the event. He pointed the role of the private sector in diversifying national economy, innovative development of all sectors and regions of the country, creation of modern import-substituting industries, strengthening the export potential.

The head of state also said that this exhibition will be important in the development of the domestic business sector.

Leading companies in the domestic market that have proven themselves as competitive and young and actively promoting companies participate there. The exhibition will be attended by over 200 experts who are members of the TUIE.



There participated such local companies as: Ak penjere, Maksatly genish, Deryaplastik, Turkmenshohle, Rowshen ayakgap, Yelken, Aybolek, Awtoyoly, Abadan haly, Bereketli Hasar, Muhammet Вalkan, Ak toprak.

TUIE was founded in March 2008 in Ashgabat. It is a public organization that unites Industrialists and entrepreneurs who carry out business activities on the basis of private ownership. The TUIE is intended to express and protect the rights and legitimate interests of its members.