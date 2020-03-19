Turkish Airlines suspends all flights to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Trend:

Turkish Airlines has decided to temporarily suspend all flights from Turkey to Turkmenistan until April 2, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal Information Portal.

During last month, Turkish Airlines canceled flights to Italy, Iraq, Iran, Ukraine, South Korea and other countries.

Flights from Ashgabat to Istanbul are operated by the Turkmen airlines. On the way back they are landing in the city of Turkmenabat for sanitary check-up.

Turkmenistan reportedly remains a coronavirus-free country. The Turkmen officials said they are taking all the necessary measures in accordance with the recommendation of the World Health Organization to prevent a possible spread of the disease within the country's borders.

No disease or suspected coronovirus has been detected in Turkmenistan. The head of the country also said that he is taking all necessary actions in accordance with the recommendations of the world health organization and taking into account national legislation to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

Meanwhile, the Turkmen Airlines cancelled a number of flights, including those to Russia, Bangkok (Thailand), Delhi (India), Beijing (China).

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 8,800. Over 218,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 84,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.