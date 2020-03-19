Turkmenistan donates humanitarian aid to Iran to help battle coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Turkmenistan has donated humanitarian aid consisting of essential goods, including medical tools to Iran to help battle coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s embassy in Azerbaijan.

The humanitarian aid was donated by an order of Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov due to the increase of cases of acute respiratory diseases evoked by the coronavirus in Iran.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 18,400 people have been infected, 1284 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 5,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

