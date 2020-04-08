Turkmenistan launches competition to find talented IT specialists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

Turkmenistan has launched Digital solution – 2020 competition, Trend reports with reference to Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

This competition was launched in order to find talented people in IT sphere.

"It is necessary to improve software systems to develop the digital economy," said the head of Department of development of the digital economy Ahmet Yazliev.

He added that it is necessary to introduce technologies in all areas of Turkmenistan, because it helps to increase the competitiveness of Turkmenistan’s economy.

Any citizen of the country can participate in the contest. Participants can present their projects either individually or in a group. The participants have to use innovative methods of development of communication and telecommunications system.

The competition was announced in the following categories: healthcare, science and education, industry, transport and communications, services, medium and small businesses, and smart city.

All participants will be awarded with diplomas, valuable gifts and cash prizes.

The participants are invited to submit a written application, a list of published works, copy of passport and the content of the proposed project to the website: www.telecom.tm.

All the additional information on the event can be obtained via: +99312 98-12-12.