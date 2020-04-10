Parliament of Turkmenistan analyzes proposals of its citizens regarding Constitution changes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10

Trend:

The Parliament of Turkmenistan has started analyzing proposals from its citizens, political parties, collectives of enterprises and institutions, as well as from public organizations and local authorities, Trend reports with reference to “Zolotoy Vek” (Golden Age) newspaper.

A meeting of the Working group of the Constitutional Commission of Turkmenistan was held in the country's Parliament. At this meeting, special attention was paid to positive foreign experience in improving the country's Constitution. In this regard, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed to improve the country's Constitution. Those present at the meeting unanimously approved this proposal.

The law about amendments and additions to the Constitution of Turkmenistan was published in the media, so the government could take into consideration the opinion of its citizens.

The Working group consists of MPs, representatives of ministries and sectoral departments, law enforcement agencies, political parties, public associations, scientists, as well as experts from the Institute of State, Law and Democracy.

All the above-mentioned representatives of the Working group regularly check the proposals received from citizens of Turkmenistan about the law of Turkmenistan on amendments and additions to the Constitution of Turkmenistan.