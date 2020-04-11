Turkmenistan participates in meeting on improving situation in Aral Sea basin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:



Turkmenistan has participated in a meeting on improving the water and socio-economic situation in the Aral Sea basin, Trend reports with reference to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.



The 78th meeting of the Interstate Commission for Water Coordination of Central Asia of The International Fund for Aral Sea was held in the videoconference format on April 10, 2020.



The participants discussed the agreements adopted following the Summit of the heads of state-founders of the International Fund for Aral Sea on August 24, 2018 in Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi city.



The participants also noted the importance of 'water diplomacy' conducted by Turkmenistan.

The heads of Turkmenistan's Syr Darya and Amu Darya water associations read out reports on limits imposed of the use of water for the 2019-2020 growing season along the Syr Darya and Amu Darya river basins.

The Protocol was adopted at the 78th meeting of the Interstate Commission for Water Coordination of Central Asia.

Representatives of state water management departments of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan attended the meeting. The Chairman of the state water management Committee of Turkmenistan took part in the meeting from Turkmen’s side.