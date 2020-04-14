Turkmenistan appoints permanent representative to UNON, UNEP, UN-HABITAT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

Trend:



Turkmenistan has appointed a permanent representative of the UNON, UNEP and UN-HABITAT, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan Today State News Agency.



The permanent representative of Turkmenistan to the UN office at Geneva Atageldi Haldjanov was appointed as a permanent representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations office at Nairobi (UNON) (Republic of Kenya), The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT) (with residence in the Switzerland’s city Geneva).



The law was adopted by the decree of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.



Turkmenistan has started to develop its cooperation with international organizations. President of Turkmenistan demanded to develop cooperation with international organizations at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly held in the capital of Turkmenistan Ashgabat on January 14, 2020.