BIE to help Turkmenistan to hold virtual exhibition of its export goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17

Trend:



The Bureau of International Expositions (BIE) can help Turkmenistan to hold a virtual exhibition of its export goods and services, Trend reports with reference to Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Secretary General of BIE Dimitri Kerkentzes discussed this initiative during a meeting organized in videoconference format.

The parties highlighted the prospects of mutually beneficial relations, as well as success achieved in the framework of previous agreements.

Kerkentzes was invited to participate in the international conference dedicated to the policy of neutrality and its role in ensuring international peace, security and sustainable development, which will take place Ashgabat in December 2020.

BIE is an intergovernmental organization in charge of overseeing and regulating all international exhibitions that last more than three weeks (World Expos).

The mission of this organization is to guarantee the quality and the success of world events, protect the rights of their organizers and participants and preserve their core values of education, innovation and cooperation.