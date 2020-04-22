Planned immunization continues around Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

Trend:

Planne immunization continues in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal Informational Portal.

The immunization is being carried out at the state’s expense. Obligatory vaccinations in the country are carried out to prevent spread of 14 various diseases.

The vaccines were purchased through UNICEF and were pre-qualified by World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the national immunization schedule, all children are vaccinated free of charge. The country has achieved total vaccination of the population thanks to the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan.

Individual people traveling to other countries are also being vaccinated.

According to regional Director of the UNICEF office for Europe and Central Asia (ECA) Afshan Khan, it is very important to carry out routine immunization, as well as to ensure proper protection for both health workers and those who are being vaccinated.

"Priority should be given to vaccinate the most vulnerable children who missed planned immunizations in the past," Afshan Khan said.

European immunization week is held under the auspices of the World Health Organization from April 20 through April 26. The purpose of this event is to demonstrate the importance of vaccination for many aspects of human health and well-being throughout life.