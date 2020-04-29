Turkmenistan discusses climate change issues with German GIZ

Turkmenistan 29 April 2020 18:34 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan discusses climate change issues with German GIZ

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Representatives of The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (TUIE) discussed the climate change issues with the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), Trend reports with reference to The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (TUIE).

A meeting between the agricultural and industrial departments of the TUIE and representatives of the German Corporation for International Cooperation in Turkmenistan took place at TUIE on April 28.

Participants of the conference discussed issues of economic development in the light of global environmental problems.Topics such as global warming and its impact on the economy, rational use of natural resources, water resources, food security, etc. were also touched upon.

The parties highlighted that they are ready to carry out joint actions in solving these important issues.

Earlier, within the framework of one of the GIZ projects, the environmental work in Turkmenistan's Amudarya State nature reserve and the environmental situation in Turkmenistan's coastal zone were analyzed.

German Corporation for International Cooperation was formed on January 1, 2011. It is a German development agency headquartered in Bonn and Eschborn that provides services in the field of international development cooperation.

