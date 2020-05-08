Turkmenistan, UNWTO discuss cooperation in various areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) have discussed the main aspects of cooperation, Trend reports with reference to “Zolotoy Vek” (Golden Age) newspaper.

A meeting was held between representatives of Turkmenistan and UNWTO in The Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan via videoconference on May 7, 2020.

The meeting highlighted the attention paid by Turkmenistan to the formation of modern tourist infrastructure, as well as the introduction of digital technologies at health resorts, hotel business and related areas of the tourism industry.

One of the main topics of discussion was the participation of Turkmenistan in Healing Solutions Tourism Challenge international competition, held by UNWTO with the support of the World Health Organization.

This competition is aimed at finding solutions to support the tourism business in the economic conditions created by COVID-19, as well as ways to restore this industry after the pandemic.

The selected projects will be included in a digital booklet that will be distributed to 150 ministries around the world.

The winners will have an access to UNWTO Innovation Network, which includes hundreds of start-ups and leading travel companies, major corporations, investors, government agencies and educational institutions.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva