WHO appraises Turkmenistan's efforts to fight infectious diseases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The World Health Organization (WHO) has highly praised Turkmenistan for fighting infectious diseases in the country, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan's State News Agency.

During a meeting held via a videoconference, the WHO representative also noted the country's success in maintaining public health care services.

WHO issued special certificates to Turkmenistan confirming the country's achievements in health care and appreciating its effort to prevent, control and eradicate infectious diseases.

Turkmenistan has initiated long-term cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies, including WHO, as well as with world's leading medical centers.

The Turkmen side was represented at the meeting by officials from the Ministry of Health Care and Medical Industry, the Center for Treatment and Prevention of Tuberculosis of the Department of Infectious Disease Centers of the ministry, and the Turkmen State Medical University named after Myrat Garryev.

Turkmenistan is taking steps to mass immunization and medical check-ups of the population, the report said.

Recently, routine immunization was carried out in the country. The vaccines were purchased through UNICEF and pre-qualified by WHO. In accordance with the national immunization schedule, all children were vaccinated free of charge.



