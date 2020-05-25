Turkmenistan, Turkey lay emphasis on co-op in trade, humanitarian sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Turkmenistan and Turkey attach great importance to bilateral cooperation in trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The issue was discussed by via phone call between President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The presidents congratulated each other with Eid al-Fitr, and wished well-being and prosperity to both the Turkmen and Turkish’ citizens.

The participants also discussed the most important areas and prospects of partnership. The president of Turkmenistan noted that relations between Turkmenistan and Turkey are reaching new level, which is facilitated by the implementation of joint projects.

The parties discussed issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the desire to consolidate all countries to defeat the coronavirus. The president of Turkmenistan noted the importance of international cooperation, especially in the medical field.

Berdimuhamedov thanked Erdogan for actively organizing international videoconfereces, which help to unite all countries in countering the pandemic. Turkmenistan also noted the positive experience of Turkey in improving the methods of diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus infection.

During the talks, the parties noted that, despite the current objective difficulties, countries continue to cooperate in transport sphere and agreed to give instructions to the foreign ministries of the two countries to further develop relations and strengthen their trade and economic component.

