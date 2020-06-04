Russia, Turkmenistan discuss countering terrorism financing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



The Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the Federal Financial Monitoring Service of Russia have discussed partnership within the framework of the Eurasian group on countering money laundering and financing of terrorism (EAG) during a three-day consultative meeting, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan's State News Agency.



The participants stressed the fruitful nature of bilateral cooperation, which is based on the accumulated experience in this direction.



The fight against modern challenges, as well as ensuring international security, is considered as one of the key directions in the declaration of strategic economic cooperation initiated by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and adopted by the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries on October 11, 2019 in Ashgabat.



The president has often noted that the country opposes any manifestations of terrorism and extremism, as well as supports the efforts of the world community in countering and eradicating them.



Turkmenistan joined the EAG in 2010. This opened up opportunities for Turkmenistan to actively participate in the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) and to cooperate with other countries and international organizations in combating money laundering and financing of terrorism.



Later, in accordance with the FATF recommendations, an article was introduced on criminal liability for the financing of terrorism. The country has a Financial Monitoring Service under the Finance and Economics Ministry.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva