WHO mission to visit Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



A mission of World Health Organization to Turkmenistan will be organized in the next two weeks, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal Information Portal.



He added that the issue has been discussed with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Minister of Health Gurbanmammet Ylyasov. The necessary agreement has been reached, and arrangements are for the WHO representatives' visit to the country, Kluge said.



The visit of the WHO mission to Turkmenistan was scheduled for early May, but it was postponed.



Turkmenistan and the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe) discussed further measures to combat the coronavirus on May 26, 2020.

Earlier, WHO has highly praised Turkmenistan for fighting infectious diseases in the country. During a meeting held via a videoconference, the WHO representative also noted the country's success in maintaining public health care services.

The WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan was established in November 1995 in Ashgabat to assist the government in developing its health policy, health system and public health programs to address the main health needs of the country. The office is the focal point for WHO activities in Turkmenistan.

