New ambassador of Israel to Turkmenistan appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



Bat-Eden Kite was appointed as Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal Information Portal.



The new Ambassador replaced Moshe Kamhi, the former Israeli Ambassador to Turkmenistan, who completed his diplomatic mission in Ashgabat in January 2020.



President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov received former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel Moshe Kamhi, who presented credentials to the head of the Turkmen state in 2017.



Bat-Eden Kite was previously the Deputy Ambassador of Israel to the UN agencies in Vienna.



Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Israel were established on October 8, 1993. The countries cooperate in the fields of economy, business, energy, tourism, and education. Israel offers its services in the fields of cleaning, desalination and rational use of water resources.

