Turkmenistan, UNRCCA discuss measures to overcome crisis caused by COVID-19

Turkmenistan, along with other countries, has participated in a discussion with the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) on the measures to overcome the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.



The topic was discussed during an online conference between Deputy FMs of Central Asian countries, Afghanistan with the participation of the UNRCCA via videoconference on June 11, 2020.



The meeting was attended by officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Central Asia, the Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia Natalia Gherman as well as representatives of Center, the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Ambassador Miroslav Yencha, EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Peter Burian, Director of the OSCE Conflict Prevention Center Tuula Yrjölä, as well as international experts participated in the meeting.

The Turkmen delegation was represented by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vepa Hajiev.



The Turkmen side noted that providing regional talks in such format was proved to be a productive and very useful. Thus, the meeting provides an opportunity to exchange views on a difficult situation in the world caused by COVID-19, as well as find ways to overcome it.



In addition, the Turkmen side noted that regularization of relations in Afghanistan is possible only by peaceful and political means.

Therefore, peacekeeping potential of the international community, first of all, under the auspices of the United Nations, should be more actively and widely used in Afghanistan.



