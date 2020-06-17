Afghanistan building COVID-19 diagnostic center with Turkmenistan's help

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan is helping Afghanistan with construction of a COVID-19 diagnostic center, Trend reports with reference to Arzuw NEWS.



The mentioned diagnostic center is being built in Afghanistan’s Andkhoy district of Faryap province, where the citizens of different districts will be treated.



The head of the health organization of Andkhoy district thanked Turkmenistan for its assistance and help. According to him, earlier, residents of the Faryap province undertook coronavirus testing in Mazar-e-Sharif city of Balkh province.



One of Andkhoy’s residents also expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for the supply of medical devices and equipment for COVID-19 diagnostics.



Generally, Turkmenistan provides comprehensive support to Afghanistan, in particular in the humanitarian sphere.



Also, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan cooperate in trade and economic, fuel and energy, transport and communication spheres. The construction of Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI) pipeline, high-voltage power transmission line and fiber-optic communication along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route are some of the projects the countries collaborate on.



The countries also carry out transit and transport projects. One of the them is Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transit and transport corridor that expends economic and trade ties between States of Central and South Asia and Europe.

