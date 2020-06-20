Turkmenistan talks details of hosting next WHO mission

Turkmenistan 20 June 2020 12:45 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan talks details of hosting next WHO mission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan will host World Health Organization (WHO) mission in early July, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov during a briefing, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The mentioned briefing was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and was dedicated to the review of the current situation on combating the coronavirus pandemic on June 19, 2020.

The briefing was attended by the heads and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Health and Medical Industry, and other relevant departments of Turkmenistan, as well as heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations accredited in the country, local and accredited in Turkmenistan journalists of foreign media outlets. Also, representatives of the media of a number of foreign countries took part in the event via videoconference.

During the briefing, Rashid Meredov also noted that country continues to have international cooperation in health industry. The UN and its specialized organizations, in particular WHO, play a special role in this cooperation. The minister also highlighted important political and diplomatic events of the country.

Also, Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan Nurmuhammed Amannepesov said that the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of the country, as well as the sanitary and epidemiological service are taking the necessary measures to prevent the import of coronavirus into the country.

In this context, it was noted that the country interacts with the world's clinical centers and doctors to exchange experience in combating the spread of dangerous diseases.

Speaking about the fight against coronavirus, WHO Representative and Head of Country Office Paulina Karwowska, thanked Turkmenistan for its contribution to the common efforts to counter the spread of a new type of coronavirus infection.

She said that the country has made progress in promoting its health policy, and also noted the country's cooperation with WHO health in the framework of universal immunization programs and projects.

United Nations Secretary-General for Central Asia, the Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Natalia German, UN Resident Coordinator for Turkmenistan is Elena Panova, and Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat Natalya Drozd, highly appreciated Turkmenistan's readiness and desire to cooperate with all interested parties in the fight against the pandemic.

