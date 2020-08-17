Turkmenistan reveals number of signed documents since beginning of this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan has signed a total of 69 documents in order to strengthen the legal framework of Turkmenistan's international relations from January through July, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The statistical data was provided during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan held via videoconference.

During the same period, 393 meetings of various levels were held in the country via video link. Thus, a number of regular meetings of bilateral Intergovernmental commissions and other relevant structures, as well as joint business forums were held.

Turkmenistan pays special attention to international cooperation. In particular, the development of international cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

As earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine told Trend, Ukrainian investments in the oil and gas, oil refining and chemical industries, as well as in infrastructure projects in Turkmenistan have potential for growth.

Many foreign companies work in the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan, including China national oil and gas Corporation (CNPC), Dragon oil (UAE), Petronas (Malaysia), Eni (Italy), Mitro International (Austria), others are working in the country in the field of exploration and development of deposits.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva