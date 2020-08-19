Two regions of Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan boost full cooperation

Bilateral meeting was held between Governor of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Oblast Alisher Abdrakhmanov and his counterpart Yazmuhammet Kurbanov, the Head of Ahal Region of Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the development of comprehensive cooperation between Batken and Ahal regions of the two countries.

Abdrakhmanov and Kurbanov noted the sides have all opportunities for bilateral collaboration.

The meeting via video debated various spheres of cooperation.