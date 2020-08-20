Turkmenistan introduces changes to schools' work due to COVID-19

Turkmenistan 20 August 2020 12:12 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan introduces changes to schools' work due to COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan is introducing changes to the work of the country's secondary schools in line with measures taken to prevent the coronavirus spread in the country, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

Thus, the schools with a large number of classes and pupils will work on a pre-agreed separate schedule. Thus, classes with many students will be divided so that no more than 15 people are allowed to sit in each class.

In addition, the duration of lessons is reduced: for the first-grade schoolchildren the lesson will last 25 minutes, for the second, third and fourth grades - 30 minutes, while the lessons for the students from fifth to eleventh grades will last 35 minutes.

Such subjects as natural science, healthy lifestyle, biology, physical training, labor and drawing will be held in the open air, on sports grounds, in museums, park areas and near monuments, the report said.

Turkmenistan has taken measures for the coronavirus prevention and introduced mandatory wearing of masks in public places.

Turkmen Railways extended the suspension of train traffic until September 1, 2020.

In addition, COVID-19 absence certificate is necessary when registering for a flight in the country.

---
