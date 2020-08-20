Turkmenistan, Iran exchange experience in fighting infectious diseases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20

Turkmenistan and Iran exchanged experience in the fight against infectious diseases, as well as ways to prevent them, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The talks were held during a videoconference between representatives of the Ministry of Health of Turkmenistan with a group of representatives of the Iranian Health Ministry, headed by Director General of the International Cooperation Department of the ministry Mohsen Asadi Lari.

It was noted that the health care sector in Turkmenistan has improved thanks to the international documents on the fight against infectious and non-communicable diseases.

In this regard, the importance of the initiative of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to create a council of medical scientists to provide conditions for regular exchange of views between medical scientists, experts and other specialists was emphasized.

At another meeting held on May 12, 2020, the two countries discussed issues related to ensuring security at the checkpoints of the Turkmen-Iranian border due to the epidemiological situation in the world.

As reported, the sides also discussed cooperation in the field of transportation, healthcare and construction of joint facilities within implementation of agreements reached between President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

Earlier, new automobile bridge opened to connect namesake cities of Sarakhs on the two sides of Turkmen-Iranian border.

