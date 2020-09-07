UN supports Turkmenistan's response to fight against infectious diseases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7

The United Nations (UN) and its agencies support Turkmenistan in its measures to prepare and response to infectious diseases, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

This was said during an online meeting, held to discuss progress in the implementation of Turkmenistan’s plan to ensure readiness to counteract and respond to acute infectious diseases in the country, which was attended by state representatives of Turkmenistan and UN agencies accredited in the country.

During the meeting, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Elena Panova, stressed that the national plan for ensuring readiness to counteract and respond to acute infectious diseases of Turkmenistan meets common international standards.

Also, director of the country office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Turkmenistan, Paulina Karwowska noted that holding such a meeting allows to mobilize available resources for further implementation of the above-mentioned plan.

Earlier, Turkmenistan and the United Nations (UN) have considered joint actions to combat the pandemic and its economic impact during a videoconference.

Earlier, Turkmenistan proposed to consider the possibility of creating new international legal mechanisms within the UN aimed at ensuring the stable functioning of international transport and transit corridors during emergencies.

So far, Turkmenistan has reported no COVID-19 cases, but has introduced the necessary measures to prevent the penetration of the virus into the country. Thus, the country introduced the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, as well as the need to provide COVID-19 absence certificate, when there's a need to use flights.

